Farm worker to spend 15 years in jail for killing his employer, stealing his cellphone

Pretoria – The Limpopo High Court, Polokwane, has sentenced 27-year-old Sello Bethuel Baloyi to 20 years’ imprisonment for the robbery and murder of Piet Smith, 83, on his Droogekloof Farm outside Bela-Bela in late February 2021. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Baloyi, who worked for Smith, said he had discovered his employer’s body inside the house.

“Police were summoned and they started with initial investigations,” Ledwaba said. “It was later revealed, through forensic evidence, that the deceased was actually shot and killed and the incident was only reported days afterwards.” Sello Bethuel Baloyi was sentenced to 15 years for murder and 5 years for theft after he was convicted of killing 83-year-old farmer Piet Smith. The sentences will run concurrently. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba said: “It was also revealed that the deceased was actually murdered by the accused, who was employed on his farm, and that he later called the police and his (Smith’s) family as if he died of natural causes. It was also discovered that he robbed the deceased of his cellphone.”

Baloyi was arrested after he was linked to the crime. He was sentenced on Wednesday, September 14 to 15 years behind bars for murder and five years for theft – an effective 15 years in prison as the sentences will run concurrently. IOL