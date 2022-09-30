Farm worker’s body exhumed after he was beaten to death, and buried in shallow grave

Pretoria – The Mookgopong Magistrate’s Court has remanded 34-year-old Paulus Molwantwa from Volgespruit Farm in custody after he was arrested following the brutal murder of a farm worker. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the murdered person was buried in a shallow grave.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police conducted a well-coordinated intelligence driven joint operation led by detectives from Naboomspruit SAPS, Modimolle crime intelligence unit, assisted by Reflex Security officers on Tuesday 27 September 2022, which led to the arrest of a male suspect at his hiding place on one of the farms in the area,” said Mojapelo. “This after the body of a man who was earlier reported missing, was found buried in a shallow grave in the Waterberg District.” The police in Naboomspruit opened a missing person case on Sunday, and immediately commenced with the search for the victim.

“On Tuesday 27 September 2022, police received information from a member of the community who witnessed a male suspect known to him assaulting the victim with a pick handle who later succumbed to injuries,” said Mojapelo. “Afterwards, the suspect took [the] lifeless body to the nearby bushes and buried it in a shallow grave. An intensive search was conducted and resulted in the discovery of the shallow grave and the exhumation of the body which was positively identified by a relative at the scene.” Police continued with the investigations which revealed that the suspect was hiding at a local farm, together with his girlfriend and child.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Subsequently, police managed to arrest the suspect while at his hideout and a murder weapon together with the wheelbarrow believed to be used in the commission of the crime were also seized,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers involved in the arrest, including the security company. “The work of our intelligence team is a game changer and contributes enormously in solving the most difficult cases. This concerted effort of the men and women in blue is highly commendable. I'm convinced that the family shall find comfort as they lay down the remains of their loved one, at the same time allowing justice to prevail,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 34-year-old suspect will return to court on 6 October for formal bail application. He faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. IOL