Farmer fights three armed robber in Kameeldrift West

Farmer under attack sends criminals running for their lives after retrieving firearm during robbery.

Published 34m ago

Rustenburg – The police are investigating a case of business robbery after three suspected robbers accosted a farmer at his workshop in Kameeldrift West in the Hercules area near Pretoria on Sunday night.

In a two minutes CCTV clip that went viral on social media platforms, three armed men could be seen walking to the workshop, they pointed the farmer with a gun.

The farmer could be heard pleading with the suspected robbers. “… moenie asseblief [...please do not],” he said in Afrikaans as he knelt under a desk and two robbers grabbed him, while a the third one move around with a firearm.

They pulled the farmer towards the door, halfway to the door he managed to break lose from their grip, pulled a firearm and fired several shot at the fleeing robbers.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustine Selepe said a case of business robbery was opened. She said the police were hunting down the three men.

“Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported,” she said.

Respondents on social media reacted with mixed feeling to the incident, some praised the farmer for bravery, while others said he should have locked all his doors.

And others lamented a fact that none of the suspected robbers was killed or hit.

“Why did he miss… ” one respondent said.

Another said: “Past 21h30... You should be inside my bru. If I was living on a farm my doors would locked from at least 7pm already. Glad he made it out alive."

IOL

