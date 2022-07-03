Farmer released on R1 000 bail after allegedly pointing firearm at North West cops

Pretoria - A 35-year-old farmer in North West was released on R1 000 bail after he was arrested on charges including pointing a firearm at police officers at an animal auction. “Matthys Michiel Pienaar appeared before the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 1, 2022, on charges of pointing a firearm, crimen injuria, intimidation and resisting arrest. He was granted R1 000.00 bail and will reappear before the same court on Thursday, August 4, 2022,” according to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

“His court appearance stems from an incident that occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at an auction held at Buhrmansdrift, close to Ottoshoop.” Myburgh said the Ngaka Modiri Molema Stock Theft Stabilisation Team held an operation to ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act. “During the operation, Pienaar became aggressive when questioned by the police about his five cattle, which were allegedly not brand marked. Moreover, he pointed at the police with his firearm, before fleeing in his vehicle,” she said.

The police then followed him, overpowered, disarmed and arrested him. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has “congratulated the members for their bravery and warned that no amount of intimidation will deter the police from carrying out their responsibilities”. Last week, the North West High Court sitting in Klerksdorp sentenced Confidence Sekgoro, 40, to life imprisonment for killing Mohamed Dangor, the son of a car dealership owner, following an argument.

