Fatal end as motorist struck by car while trying to flee from robbery suspects who placed rocks on the N2 near Chesterville

Durban - An elderly man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the N2 near a Chesterville informal settlement late on Monday. According to emergency services, the man had stopped on the busy highway after he drove into rocks allegedly placed on the roadway.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said the man climbed out of his vehicle to inspect the damage when a group of suspects emerged from a nearby bush and robbed him of his belongings. “While trying to escape the robbers, the man was struck down by a passing car. The gentleman was assessed on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners, however he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared dead on scene,” Herbst said. The Cato Manor police attended to the scene and are investigating.

In August, Benson Ralph Paul died after he was attacked while changing his tyre. The Post reported that Paul was on his way home when he experienced a tyre puncture in the vicinity of Spaghetti Junction. Despite receiving medical attention, Paul died. In May, a mother was accosted by a knife-wielding man at the Esplanade off-ramp traffic lights on the M4 northbound highway.

According to The Mercury, Mia Lloyd, 30, was rushing to work in the city around 8am when she was attacked and almost robbed at the robots opposite Albert Park. Head of communications and marketing at the Fidelity Services Group, Charnel Hattingh, offers the following basic safety tips: Be aware – Often, criminals and perpetrators are looking for someone they perceive as being distracted and therefore a “soft” target. Be on the lookout for anyone or anything in your surroundings that seems suspicious.

Trust your sixth sense – If anyone or anything makes you feel uneasy or unsafe, listen to that inner voice. Avoid a hijacking – There are many companies and organisations that can teach you on how to drive and how to park your vehicle, to make it less susceptible to potential hijackings. It starts with locking your doors and being aware of people or cars and their movement around you, especially in any instance where you are stationary. Tell a friend where you are going – By sharing your schedule with a trusted neighbour or friend, you have someone who will be on the lookout for your safe return. They can raise the alarm if you are late or fail to arrive for whatever reason.