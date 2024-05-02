Father accused of fat shaming 6-year-old boy, making him run on a treadmill and killing him

A man is accused of murdering his six-year-old son whom he forced to run on a treadmill because he thought he was ‘too fat’. According to The Independent, Christopher Gregor, a 31-year-old man from the UK, is accused of murdering his son, Corey Micciolo, and abusing him physically and emotionally.

It was reported that the child sustained catastrophic injuries, including a final blow to the heart just hours before his death, which investigators say were caused by his father’s persistent abuse. According to reports, the court was shown CCTV footage from a fitness facility where the accused was forcing his son onto a treadmill. Micciolo’s mother reportedly burst into tears as she saw the video, becoming the first witness to testify.

“The footage obtained by Court TV and filmed on March 20, 2021, shows the boy forced to run increasingly faster on the exercise equipment as his dad sharply steepened the incline. Unable to keep up with the conveyor belt beneath, Micciolo’s legs buckled and he fell to the floor,” said The Independent. The media outlet went on to say that Gregor is seen on the video scooping up his son, whose legs appeared to be tired to the point that he struggled to stand, and forced him back onto the machine. It was reported that the father appeared to ‘bite’ his son on the top of his head before lowering the machine's speed and slope.