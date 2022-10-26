Father accused of raping his daughter over a 12-year period denied bail

Durban - A Northern Cape father accused of raping his daughter over a period of 12 years has been denied bail. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the 47-year-old man made an appearance in The Galeshewe District Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of raping his daughter, now aged 21. It is alleged the rape began when the daughter was 9-years-old. “It is alleged that the accused started raping his daughter when she was 9-years-old and stopped when she turned 21 this year,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“The daughter informed the matter to the community organisation, which then took the daughter to the Galeshewe Thuthuzela Care Centre and reported to the police. The accused was arrested and charged with rape.” Senokoatsane said during the accused’s bail application, the court heard how the victim had endured sexual abuse at the hands of her father for years and how this abuse had affected her. “The court was also informed that the accused had contacted the victim and tried to persuade her to drop the charges against him.”

The NPA said the presiding officer found that it was in the best interest of justice that the accused be remanded in custody. “The accused has proven that there is a likelihood that he might interfere with the witnesses who are his children as he had already proven that during his incarceration by contacting the victim.” The accused was remanded in police custody.

