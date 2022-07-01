Father sentenced to two life terms for rape and using his stepchildren for pornography

Pretoria - A 41-year-old father from Benoni, Gauteng, was sentenced to two life terms for rape and child pornography. The father pleaded guilty to 426 charges laid against him.

He committed these offences against his two stepsons and daughter between 2012 and 2021. The National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that at the time of the incidents the boys were between the ages of 6 and 14, and the daughter was 7 months old until she was 8 years old. “These offences took place in their home when the mother of the children was at work and the children were left in his care. When at work, he would often ask the minor boys to take pictures of their sister’s private parts and send them to him for his pleasure,” Mahanjana said.

The man was arrested in February 2021, when one of the children confided in one of the family relatives and the matter was reported to the police. “The rest of the children then later opened up about their experiences as well. The man has been in custody since his arrest.” State prosecutor Jeffery Nethononda said the children will be traumatised for life because of what the stepfather put them through; therefore, there were no compelling circumstances advanced by the accused to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

