Father sentenced to two life terms for the rape and murder of his newborn daughter

Hugo Ferreira, a 37-year-old man from Carletonville, has been sentenced to two life terms for the rape and murder of his 8-day-old daughter, Caithlyn Ferreira. The Pretoria High Court handed down the sentence, ensuring that Ferreira will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his heinous crime.

The incident occurred on June 8, 2023, when Ferreira was left alone to care for Caithlyn while her mother stepped out briefly to sell clothes and buy nappies. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Ferreira instructed the mother to return within five minutes, claiming the baby was breastfeeding. When the mother failed to return on time, Ferreira became enraged and assaulted and raped the newborn. He claimed he was "giving the baby a reason to cry"

Upon the mother’s return, Ferreira attempted to conceal the infant's injuries and delayed handing her over, prompting the mother to call the police. "As he was handing the baby over in the presence of the police, her injuries became evident. Ferreira was arrested immediately, and the infant was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day," said Mahanjana. Ferreira pleaded guilty, claiming he acted out of anger towards the child’s mother. He argued that his guilty plea should count as a sign of remorse.

However, the State dismissed this as a tactical move, not an act of conscience. Prosecutor Advocate Andre Wilsenach fiercely opposed Ferreira’s attempt to escape the full weight of the law stating that Ferreira’s acts were heinous, and he committed them against his defenceless 8-day-old baby to spite the mother for her delay and as the biological father, he should have protected his child, not abused his position to harm her. Wilsenach also revealed Ferreira’s violent past, noting five previous convictions, including one for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Portia Phahlane agreed, stating that Ferreira’s plea was driven not by genuine remorse, but by “the overwhelming evidence the state had against him" and that there are no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum sentence. NPA welcomed the court’s decision. “This sentence reflects the gravity of a father’s crimes against his child,” said Mahanjana.