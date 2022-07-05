Father throws son, aged 3, into a river

Rustenburg - A 3-year-old boy died after his father allegedly threw him into a river in Ezenzeleni, Warden, in the Free State. The man allegedly threw the boy into the Cornelius River near Ezenzeleni on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the ex-boyfriend, Bafana Radebe, 25, had an argument with the mother of his toddler, Sesi Radebe, 20, who was walking with her son, Motivation Radebe, 3, to report him to the police,“ Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said. He said it was alleged Bafana went to Sesi’s home on Saturday and tried to strangle her. “She started walking to the police station in Warden to report him but he followed them. He finally caught them near Cornelius River before crossing over the bridge. He again tried to strangle and throw her inside the river but failed as she managed to escape, leaving him with the toddler.

“A community member witnessed when the father threw the son inside the river and also jumped into same river.” The incident was reported to the police. The Welkom Diving Unit retrieved the two bodies on Sunday. The bodies were positively identified by both families. In an unrelated incident, Mophiring said a man was found dead on the R103 road near Rooikop Farm School on June 30.

The man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old was found by a member of the community who was burning grass on the side of the road near Rooikop Farm. “The deceased was clothed with a blue track top, black denim jeans and white sneakers. The deceased had no visible injuries but there is suspicion that he was knocked down by a vehicle that didn’t stop after the accident. No documentation was found In his possession and he was taken to Harrismith state mortuary. “Any person with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Warrant Officer Hlatswayo of Warden Detectives on 082 455 6164 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.”

