Father turned a blind eye after his 11-year-old child told her she was being repeatedly raped

A 38-year-old man from Tzaneen, in Limpopo, who repeatedly raped his 11-year-old niece has been sentenced to life in prison by the Tzaneen Regional Court. The life sentence was handed down on Monday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The man committed the act between September 2021 and February 2022 at Marinoni village. During the trial, it was found that the perpetrator would drag his niece to his house next door and rape her inside his bedroom without anyone noticing,” said Ledwaba. The victim disclosed the ordeal to her 20-year-old sister, who reported the incident to their father. However, police said the little girl’s father turned a blind eye to the situation.

“The courageous sister attempted to take the child to the local police station, but the accused (man) threatened to kill them both after he found out,” said Ledwaba. “The victim reported to her sister again that the accused is still sexually abusing her and that he is giving her small cash after each ordeal. That is when she advised the victim to report the matter to her teacher.” Police were then notified, and a case of rape was registered. The case was then transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

The investigating officer Sergeant Glenda Mathebula commenced with investigations, and the suspected rapist was apprehended. The investigation was handled by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit of the SAPS. File Picture Bail was successfully opposed until the accused man was this week convicted and sentenced. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the lengthy sentence handed down by the court.