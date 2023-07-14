Father, two kids who allegedly killed mom during ‘exorcism’ abandon bail

A father and his two children accused of killing his wife and their mother during an exorcism, made their first appearance in court. Charity Ntla, 61, Buhle Mnyamezeli, 24, and Tumelo Mnyamezeli, 26, are charged with the murder of Phumeza Mnyamezeli, 42.

They abandoned their bail application in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court, the NPA said. Provincial NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that on July 10 the family of four, including the deceased, were performing a religious ritual to rid the family of demonic forces at their home in Beverley Hills, Evaton. “During the ritual, it is alleged that the three accused started assaulting and stabbing the deceased until she died after they mutilated her body.

“While the two children were still busy cutting their mother’s body, it is alleged that Ntla ran to the police station to report the incident. “The police arrived at the scene while the two were still busy cutting the body, and all three were arrested and remanded in custody,” she said. In addition to murder, the duo are also facing a charge of mutilation of a body.