Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Father who beat and raped his 2-year-old son sentenced

Jean Solomons’s reign of terror over the Beaufort West community lasted for four years. Picture: Supplied

Jean Solomons's reign of terror over the Beaufort West community lasted for four years. Picture: Supplied

Published 19m ago

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape have welcomed the sentences imposed on a father who viciously assaulted his two-year-old son resulting in his murder.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies the extensive and intricate investigation by Sergeant Ashley Louw attached to the Beaufort West Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was lauded by police management for ensuring a hefty sentence.

Jean Solomons was sentenced to over 80 years imprisonment in the High Court sitting in Beaufort West on Friday, April 28.

Reports indicated that on November 11, 2022, medical personnel at the Beaufort West Hospital alerted police about a toddler, Geonavon Ketan-Lemar Maans who was admitted.

“The victim had multiple blunt injuries to the head, trunk, and limbs upon admission to the medical facility. Further investigation took detectives to a house in Claressa Links Avenue, Beaufort West, where the boy resided with his father. It was later discovered that the victim was brutally assaulted and sexually violated by his father at the residence.

“The man, Jean Solomons, 28, was arrested in connection with the toddler’s death,” Spies said.

However, the investigation led police to an unsolved gang-related murder implicating Solomons.

The murder was committed in Atlantis, Western Cape, in November 2016.

“The probe into the death of James Jantjies, 28, during a shooting in Atlantis on November 1, 2016, also positively linked Solomons to this killing.

“He was linked through forensic evidence as well as closed-circuit television footage obtained during the lengthy investigation. The accused was also convicted of this gang-related murder.

“His violent spree between 2016 and 2020 included other incidents of assault common and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm perpetrated in Beaufort West,” Spies said.

Solomons was convicted and sentenced for 10 of the counts against him and acquitted on five other counts.

  • Murder – life imprisonment.
  • Possession of a firearm – four years’ imprisonment
  • Possession of ammunition – four years’ imprisonment
  • Common assault – six months’ imprisonment
  • Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm – 12 months’ imprisonment
  • Common assault – 24 months’ imprisonment
  • Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm – 12 months’ imprisonment
  • Rape – life imprisonment
  • Murder – 20 years’ imprisonment
  • Attempting to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice – 12 months’ imprisonment.

[email protected]

IOL

crime, law and justiceassaultgang activitychildrenSAPSNPASouth AfricaMurderRapeCrime and courtsGangsterismViolenceChild Abuse

