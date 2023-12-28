Female church leader caught with naked congregants sentenced to two years

A North West church leader has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in the Rustenburg Regional Court for contravention of Section 22 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act. Zoliswa Menziwa, 36, was arrested after she was found with five adults who were naked, together with 11 children in a house used as a church in Sondela Phase 1, Boitekong outside Rustenberg on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane said the children were aged between four and 12 years old. “The convict was the only individual who was found clothed at the time and she was allegedly the church leader. Subsequent to preliminary investigations, all children between the ages of four to twelve; six boys and five girls, were removed from the house and handed to social workers for intervention, and ultimately placed under the care of other family members,” Tselanyane said. The case was transferred to the Rustenberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for further investigation.

Thorough investigations were led by the unit commander, Colonel Mosidi Mafora and Warrant Officer Phiri Mfetane. “The accused was found guilty as charged while the other five accused were acquitted. Menziwa was sentenced to two years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of the same charge during the period of suspension,” Tselanyane said. The North West Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the sentencing.