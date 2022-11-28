Female cop killed while responding to complaint as country observes 16 days of no-violence against women

Durban - A female cop from KwaZulu-Natal was killed on Saturday night, while attending to a complaint. On Friday, the country launched its annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

According to national police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the 48-year-old police Sergeant was fatally wounded while attending to a complaint in Snathing Village in eMahlathini. The sergeant was with two captains, who were also seriously injured. “Reports indicate that the three police officers were investing a case of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm in the area when they entered a house in which the suspect resides.

“Police found themselves under fire, allegedly from the suspect and the sergeant sustained gunshot wounds. “She was certified dead on the scene.” The injured police officers were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Netshiunda said police arrested a 42-year-old man who is due to appear in court. “Police also confiscated a licensed firearm and 18 live rounds of ammunition.” Police Minister Bheki Cele recently noted that said fighting crime has come at a cost for members of the SAPS.

