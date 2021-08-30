Female JMPD cop describes attack: 'Fitness trainer strangled and kicked me in the face while yelling racial slurs'

Pretoria - A 24-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested after driving recklessly, and subsequently assaulting a female officer of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) who stopped her after a chase. On Saturday night, at around 10 pm, the patrolling JMPD K9 officer allegedly spotted a Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly, and at a high speed, coming from the Rosettenville direction travelling towards the Johannesburg CBD.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the Volkswagen driver disregarded red traffic lights and almost rammed into the JMPD patrol vehicle. “The officer swerved to the left, avoiding the speeding vehicle which continued to drive at a high speed. A chase then ensued and the officer managed to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Eloff Extension, Village Deep. The driver of the Jetta then reversed his vehicle almost bumping into the patrol vehicle again,” said Fihla. He said the officer managed to move the patrol vehicle to a safer position.

“She stepped out of the vehicle and instructed the driver, a white male to wait as she called for backup. Whilst making her way back to the patrol vehicle, the male suddenly grabbed her from behind and started strangling her.” Fihla said as the officer was losing her breath, the irate motorist picked her up, and threw her onto the ground. “He kicked her in the face, swearing at her, yelling racial slurs, calling her offensive and derogatory names,” according to the JMPD.

“An e-hailing driver and a lady client stopped to assist the officer as they realised that the situation was extremely serious. They shouted telling the male to leave the officer, and when he saw them, he said that the officer was the one assaulting him. They told him that they witnessed everything and that he is not the victim.” Fihla said the 24-year-old once again picked the officer up, throwing her onto the ground and kicking her again. “The e-hailing driver intervened and managed to stop him from assaulting the officer. During the altercation, Fidelity ADT security personnel came to assist and the male was placed under arrest. The suspect was put and locked in the back of the patrol vehicle,” he said.

“On their way to the police station, he started banging and kicking, saying that if those people didn't come to her rescue he was going to kill her [the JMPD policewoman] like the officer that was killed in Pretoria.” The JMPD said the 24-year old fitness trainer was detained at Johannesburg central SAPS, and charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, and reckless and negligent driving. “The officer was taken to Milpark Hospital with injuries on her head, face, left eye and right shoulder sustained from the suspect's beating and throwing her onto the ground. She was discharged the same evening after getting treatment,” said Fihla.