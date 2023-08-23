Female pensioner arrested for the murder of a Gqeberha father and son

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Gqeberha father and his teenage son. The bodies of Edwin De Vos, 45, and his 19-year-old son Leonardo De Vos were found on a dirt road near Addo Road in Swartkops on Tuesday. They had been fatally shot.

Police said the father and son, who are both mechanics, were last seen leaving their house at around 7am on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were last seen leaving their house with a woman whose vehicle they had previously repaired. “On Tuesday, De Vos’s wife went to [SA Police Service] SAPS Gelvandale to report them missing. While she was still at the police station, police received information of two bodies that were found on the dirt road in the Swartkops policing area,” Naidu said.

“It was confirmed that the bodies found were that of the missing father and son. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds.” Naidu said investigations led the detective team to a house in Missionvale on Tuesday afternoon. “A 62-year-old tavern owner and a 43-year-old man were arrested. A licensed firearm belonging to the female and a Hyandai Atos were confiscated,” Naidu said.