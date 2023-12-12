Festive season crackdown: Five men believed to be part of hijacking syndicate arrested in Witbank

An alleged hijacking syndicate arrested in Witbank over the weekend appeared in court on Tuesday. The suspects were arrested by Middelburg Flying Squad members in three separate operations.

Police said one of the men is a most-wanted suspect allegedly linked to a spate of hijackings, business robberies, and armed robberies. In the first incident, provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said members of the Middelburg Flying Squad and a private security company pounced on two addresses in the Lynnville and Coronation areas, just before midnight on Saturday. “Three suspects, aged between 30 and 34, were arrested, and police seized firearms and ammunition.”

In the second incident, police arrested a 32-year-old alleged hijacker in Klarinet. The fourth suspect, aged 26, was found in possession of the car keys to a Dodge vehicle. “The probe led police to where the vehicle was kept, and on thorough investigation, it was established that the vehicle was reported hijacked in Witbank early this month.”