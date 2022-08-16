Fifth suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder

Rustenburg - A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday. "A suspect who is believed to be in his mid-thirties, has been taken in for questioning on the afternoon of Sunday 14 August, 2022 and ultimately charged for defeating the ends of justice, today, Tuesday.

“He is linked through the cellphone and the laptop of the deceased and is expected to appear before Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Wednesday 17 August, 2022,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The arrest brings to five, the number of people arrested for the murder of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter. Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama were arrested after Hillary Gardee, 28, was found murdered near a plantation.

She went missing on April 29, when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, she was with a three-year-old child. A fourth man, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna, 36, was arrested last week in Springs, Gauteng province. He allegedly confessed to the police during his arrest that he fired the shot that killed Hillary Gardee.

He was wanted for allegedly killing three other women in Mpumalanga. He is facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. IOL