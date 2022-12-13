Fighting fire with fire: Women trained to use firearms to fight GBV

Pretoria - Outspoken civil rights organisation, Action Society has taken the bold step of training South African women to defend themselves, using firearms, amidst unprecedented levels of violence against women and children, and femicide. Tshepi Mmekwa, Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society, said ten women are murdered in South Africa daily, apart from the many who are assaulted every day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In addition, more than 150 women are seriously assaulted every day. These statistics increase every year. Every one of us must stand up and take a stance against gender-based violence,” said Mmekwa. “Don’t wait for the government to host an event about the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Children, and hope that will keep you safe. It won't. Some of the participants familiarising themselves in firearms and shooting, at the Skietbaan shooting range in Pretoria. Picture: Action Society “Women must arm themselves against crime, as no one is coming to save them.”

Mmekwa said in light of the surge of violence against women, Action Society had taken the “first step in teaching women about arming themselves” at an event hosted in Pretoria. Ten women had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with using firearms and shooting at targets at the Skietbaan shooting range in Pretoria. "We must learn to fight back. Remember that only two people are at the scene when an attack happens: you and the perpetrator. Therefore, you must protect yourself," said Mmekwa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Action Society said it will be expand “these types of training sessions in 2023”. Tshepi Mmekwa, Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society with some of the participants familiarising themselves with firearms and shooting, at the Skietbaan shooting range in Pretoria. Picture: Action Society In July, the director of community safety at Action Society, Ian Cameron, had a confrontation with Police Minister Bheki Cele during a community meeting in Gugulethu. Videos of an infuriated Cele screaming at Cameron to “shut up” went viral on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

The meeting was between police and residents from the Nyanga and Gugulethu communities to discuss crime and concerns around SAPS deployment. Cameron said Action Society were mandated by survivors and families of gender-based violence victims to speak on their behalf. He says he addressed Cele about patrols in the area. “I also took on the minister about his political anti-devolution statements about residents taking their safety into their own hands,” he said.