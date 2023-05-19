Final debit: Hawks bust woman loan shark

Cape Town - A 32-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court for contravening the National Credit Act (NCA). According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the woman was operating illegally as an unregistered credit provider.

She was arrested on Thursday by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team along with officers of the Regulator. “During the search, identity documents (ID), South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), and bank cards, as well as six record books of the clients, were recovered. “The suspect has been lending out money and charging fees as well as interest without being registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

“The illegal moneylender has also been taking consumers’ bank and Sassa cards as ‘security’ from clients as well as keeping their ID books,” Hani said. The 32-year-old woman has since been released on warning by the court. “The suspect is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on June 1, 2023.

“This is also illegal according to the National Credit Act, and if consumers are ever asked for these items, they should report it to the police immediately (and refuse),” Hani said. Western Cape head of the Hawks, Major General Mathipa Makgato, commended the team for the arrests and has cautioned members of the public when it comes to loan sharks or mashonisas as they’re commonly known, who ruthlessly prey on financially struggling citizens. [email protected]