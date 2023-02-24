Finance manager in court for alleged theft of over R14m

Rustenburg - A finance manager of a farm trust has been arrested for the alleged theft of more than R14 million from the trust fund in the Eastern Cape. The Hawks arrested Harold Gerald Henry, 46, on Friday. He made a brief appearance in the Addo Magistrate’s Court on the same day.

The case against him was postponed to March 3 and referred to Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application. The Hawks said his arrest followed the allegations of theft, interference with computer program, interference with computer storage system, and fraud. “It is alleged that during the period between March 2019 and December 2021, Henry in his capacity as the financial manager of Strathmore Farm Trust, misappropriated funds of the trust.

“It is further alleged that he transferred funds to his bank accounts, insurance companies for his personal investments and to his next of kin as well via internet banking. These transactions were purported to be payments of creditors and wages for employees in the farm,” said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. “His fraudulent activities were uncovered when the creditors and employees reported non-payment which resulted to internal auditing processes that reportedly unearthed fictitious invoices. Henry allegedly made attempts to destroy evidence by interfering with the computer data programming and storage system to avoid prosecution,” Mgolodela said. “The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigations, which revealed that Henry prejudiced the trust funds to the value of more than R14m during his period of employment.”

