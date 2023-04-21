Find the killers, DA urges Gauteng cops after mutilated bodies of two Soweto boys were found

Pretoria - The DA in Gauteng has urged police to leave no stone unturned in the manhunt for the killer of two Soweto boys whose mutilated bodies were discovered on Thursday. Soweto community members believe that there is a serial killer on the loose in their community after the bodies of the two minors were discovered near schools in Rockville and White City, Soweto.

DA member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and spokesperson for community service Crezane Bosch said children were clearly not safe in their communities. “The Democratic Alliance is demanding that the Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, urgently launches a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the brutal murder of two young Soweto boys. It is disturbing that the bodies of children aged five and six years old were found mutilated a day after they were reported missing,” said Bosch. The mutilated bodies of Nqobile Zulu, left, and Tshiamo Rabanye were found in Soweto on Thursday. Photo: Screenshot “Far too often, we have been hearing cases of young children who go missing and more often than not, they are found deceased. This is a clear indication that the lives of our children are at risk and therefore, it is of utmost importance – more than ever – that our communities look out for our children.”

Bosch appealed to community members in White City and Rockville to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. “The DA extends its condolences to the families of the deceased children and the communities affected. We will monitor the progress of this investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned in this matter. The DA will continue to fight for justice for the families of the deceased,” she said. “Violence against children is a scourge that cannot be tolerated in our communities. Let us all work together and report any criminal activity in our communities.”

On Thursday, Independent Media reported that the community, which said it was living in fear, believed that the murder of the two minors might be muti killings because the bodies of Nqobile Zulu, five, and Tshiamo Rabanye, six, were mutilated and body parts, including the penis, nose, and lips were missing. Nqobile Ndlovu, the grandmother of Tshiamo, could not hold back her tears when talking about her loss. She said her son had recently died and had left her grandson in her care.

‘’What a tragic loss! I am angry; I have lost my grandson. He is the son of my first-born, who died in 2020. I was consoling myself with this one. I identified him by his clothes. I could not look at him. My sister opened the cover and told me that his throat was slit and his penis is missing,’’ said Ndlovu. She said they did not know who was behind the killing but believed the perpetrator or perpetrators targeted minors because of late, it was rare to find missing children alive. Ndlovu said Tshiamo and Nqobile has been playing together on Wednesday when they went missing.