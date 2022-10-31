Finetown community calls for police action after fight over chicken feet turns deadly

Durban - Residents living in the Gauteng community of Finetown are calling for police action after a fight over chicken feet left six people dead at the weekend. It is alleged that four armed suspects tried to rob street vendors selling chicken feet in the area.

“The vendors allegedly resisted and hurled stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged," police said. Police added that the suspects drove off and came back on foot, but this time they were armed. "They then shot at the vendors and bystanders, hitting 11 people. Six succumbed to their injuries and five people are recovering in hospital," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

On Monday, Cele visited the community where he received a report from local police and listened to the community's concerns. There are no arrests as yet. Cele said they will be looking at working on medium and long term solutions to issues with police management in Finetown. [HAPPENING NOW] Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele has headed to #Ennerdale South of Jhb, following the #FinetownShooting were 11 people were shot at and six people were killed while 5 are recovering in hospital. This resident asks about @SAPoliceService response after the shooting pic.twitter.com/BWb5pTne5k — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2022

[WATCH] This local councillor says crime is also as a result of lack of service delivery in the area. Minister Cele has received a full briefing on policing in the area as well as investigations into the shooting that has claimed six lives. #FinetownShooting pic.twitter.com/DHTZ0ZhKOO — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2022 The Independent Policing Union of SA said there is tension between police and communities at grassroot level. "Our police officers are seriously overwhelmed by crime due to lack of resources," said Ipusa president, Bethuel Nkuna.

Nkuna said the union has given police management time to re-shape the SAPS but the delay is causing further damage to an already strained relationship between police and communities. "This in turn, it putting so much pressure on our members to serve and protect our communities who are already unhappy with the SAPS due to these issues," Nkuna said. The union called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest the situation.