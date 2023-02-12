Fingerprints nail Gauteng’s ‘most wanted’ house robber after he gave cops false name to evade 100 charges

Pretoria – One of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals, linked to around 100 cases of house robberies, has been positively identified through fingerprints after he had told police the wrong name when he was arrested. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the “prime suspect” has been in hospital after he was injured at the time of the arrest in November last year, during a shootout with police.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Gauteng investigating team’s thorough investigation and fingerprint results revealed that a suspect arrested in November 2022 gave police a false name to try and evade prosecution for about 100 cases of house robberies,” Masondo said. “The suspect’s fingerprints came back identifying him as one of the most wanted men in the province. He is now in custody facing the full might of the law.” He said in October last year, following information received, the investigating team consisting of SAPS Gauteng’s Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit, SAPS Johannesburg K9, SAPS Fairlands, SAPS Crime Intelligence and CAP Security initiated an investigation into a house robbery syndicate operating in the northern suburbs of Joburg.

Through a joint effort, the team was able to arrest three suspects in November last year and recovered a firearm and a stolen vehicle. “During the arrest, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects, which resulted in the prime suspect being critically wounded. He was taken to hospital under police guard. “During this time, he provided authorities with a false (name) and due to his injuries, the process of identification was delayed.”

Story continues below Advertisement

His fingerprints came back from the forensic services revealing his true identity and confirming that he is on the police’s most wanted suspects list. “He is linked to more than 100 house robbery cases that were committed in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg over the past eight years. “The suspect has since been denied bail and he remains in custody. He will be charged for the multitude of crimes that occurred throughout Johannesburg – mainly house robberies,” said Masondo.

Story continues below Advertisement