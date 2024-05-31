Firearm stolen at a house in Tshwane recovered at a school in Ekurhuleni, in a learner’s possession

Ekurhuleni police recovered a firearm, loaded with ammunition, at a school in the Petit area. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said police were called to the school, where three pupils were allegedly causing havoc.

“The EMPD officers received information from the school about school children, that were causing havoc at the school. The officers proceeded to the school and found three learners, aged between 14 and 16 years, seated in the principal’s office,” said Thepa. “One of the learners had a firearm in his possession, a Glock 17 with its serial number intact and five live rounds,” she said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Glock pistol which was stolen in Tshwane. Picture: EMPD “The learner was asked about where he found the firearm, and he alleges that he found the firearm in his father’s safe.”

She said it was also discovered that the father has been on the run from the police. “The firearm was circulated it was found to be stolen in Sinoville (Tshwane) with a case number. The three learners were handed over to the Crystal Park Police Station for further handling,” said Thepa. An official vehicle of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. File Picture: EMPD In February, IOL reported that a 13-year-old teenager was arrested after he allegedly shot his principal at a school in Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the 51-year-old principal, who survived the shooting, had been rushed to a local hospital. Following the shooting, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane later revealed how teachers at the Germiston school, where the troubled learner was doing Grade 6, had flagged the 13-year-old’s poor performance, leading to a meeting at the school with the parents before the shooting incident. Chiloane visited the Primrose Primary School in Germiston in the aftermath.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media According to the MEC, after the meeting, teachers noticed that his performance was still not improving and they told him to call his parents again. Teachers also wanted to ask the parents why they had not signed his homework book for five weeks. However, the boy apparently failed to tell his parents that they had to be at the school again.