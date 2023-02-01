Firearm stolen in KZN found, following high-speed chase and shootout in Gauteng that left 3 dead, 2 more wounded

Durban - A firearm stolen in KwaZulu-Natal has been recovered, following a high speed chase and shootout on Gauteng's East Rand that left three suspects dead and two in a critical condition, this week. Police spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said a multidisciplinary law enforcement team received information about a criminal network preying on shopping malls, courier robberies and other serious crimes in the province.

Mogale the suspects were on their way from allegedly committing a robbery near Carnival City when they were intercepted. "The men allegedly overpowered security guards and teams were alerted about a Silver VW Touareg and a blue BMW allegedly involved in the robbery," Mogale said. According to police, one of the vehicles was spotted along the R21 highway, northbound.

"An operational plan was executed in an attempt to stop the suspects' vehicle. The suspects tried to evade police and a high speed chase ensued. The suspects opened fire on members upon realising that police have picked up their vehicles and members returned fire bringing the suspects' vehicle to a halt after colliding into a barrier," Mogale said. She said three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and the other two were taken to hospital in a critical condition for medical attention. "Three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cargo were recovered in the Touareg. Preliminary investigation established that the VW SUV was reported robbed from the owner in January as per Brooklyn case, and one of the firearms was reported as stolen as per Isipingo case," Mogale said.

Police traced the second vehicle en route to Mamelodi by the Tshwane K9 unit. "Four suspects were detained. The members took the suspects to their residence where more stock was found. Three vehicles, a BMW 1series, a Toyota Corolla and a VW Jetta were also seized on the scene. The suspects will be appearing in court soon for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," Mogale said. IOL