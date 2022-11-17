Five alleged illegal mining kingpins, including a woman, out on bail in Rustenburg

Rustenburg – Five alleged illegal mining kingpins, including a woman, were released on bail in a Rustenburg court on Thursday. The accused, Jersey Matloung, 72, Judith Phiri, 33, and Mosimanegape Makgothi, 51, Justin Phiri, 36, and George Moyo, 33, appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate’s Court in Mogwase on Thursday.

Matloung and Makgothi were released on R1 500 bail, while Judith Phiri was released on R1 000 bail. Phiri was further charged with public violence, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice. She was released on warning on these charges, she was charges along side Justin Phiri who was granted R1 000 bail and Moyo who was released on R500 bail.

The case against them was postponed to November 24. The Hawks said two vehicles believed to have been obtained through the proceeds of crime were seized for further investigation. “Alleged illegal mining kingpins aged between 33 and 72 were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by members of the Illegal Mining Task Team, National Intervention Unit and Bidvest Protea Coin Security in Rustenburg on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“During their arrest, two vehicles believed to have been obtained through the proceeds of crime were seized for further investigation,” Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said. Rikhotso said the operation was a culmination of ongoing investigations into illegal mining in the Rustenburg area. It was a follow-up of a take-down operation which took place on April 7 where illegal mined chrome worth over R2 million and equipment (vehicles and excavators ) worth approximately R100m were seized.

