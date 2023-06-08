Independent Online
Five alleged uMlazi robbers who stole jewellery worth R3m from Polokwane mall arrested in Mooi River

Five suspects accused of robbing ajewellery store at gunpoint in Savannah Mall, Polokwane, have been arrested in Mooi River. Picture: SAPS

Published 19m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Five suspects accused of robbing a jewellery store at gunpoint in Savannah Mall, Polokwane, have been arrested in Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal.

The men got away with jewellery worth R3 million when they allegedly robbed Debbie Mounton’s jewellery store about three weeks ago.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the robbery took place on the Friday morning on May 12.

She said the group of suspects held employees at gunpoint, before fleeing with the jewellery.

The accused persons were found in possession of the stolen items which were linked to the crime.

The five suspects, Mduduzi Zulu, 30, Lindokuhle Skhosana, 29, Asanda Mhlongo, 24, Sandile Ngcobo, 40, and Sifundo Chiya, 34, are all from uMlazi in Durban.

They each face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The five men appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the matter was adjourned to June 14 for their bail hearing.

They will remain in custody.

crimeNPASAPSPietermaritzburgTheftCrime and courtsBusiness Robbery

