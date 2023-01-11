Rustenburg – Five men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper cable worth R5 million outside Christiana in North West. They were arrested on Sunday on the N12 after their vehicle had a punctured tyre.

They appeared in the Christiana Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. The case against them was postponed to January 19. “It is alleged that the accused were travelling from Bloemhof towards Christiana on the N12 road in a VW Kombi when their vehicle got a puncture. Transnet security guards, who were passing by the same route, became suspicious of the vehicle and allegedly called the police for assistance," said , Captain Sam Tselanyane, the North West police spokesperson. He said on arrival at the scene, police found Nkosibonile Hlwayelo, 30, Lawrence Senekane Lebajwa, 41, Joshuoa Morolong, 37, Teboho Sefole, 28, and Mohale Tlolotlolo, 34.

“The accused's vehicle was searched and the police found copper cables, brass and tools such as a bolt cutter and iron saw. All the copper cable, brass and other stolen goods have an estimated value of R5 million. “They were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property. Four of the accused, Lebajwa, Morolong, Sefole and Tlolotlolo, are Lesotho nationals and had no proper documentation with them. “They will also face an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act No 13 of 2002, Section 49(1). They were all remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court on Thursday, January 19. Investigation into the matter continues,” he said.

