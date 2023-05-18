Five arrested for allegedly producing fake birth certificates at a Joburg flat

Durban – Five people were arrested after they were allegedly caught in the act printing birth certificates and identity documents from a flat in the Joburg CBD. The police pounced on the flat in Marshalltown after receiving intelligence-driven information on Tuesday.

According to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects were found in possession of false birth certificates, death certificates, university and college certificates and identity documents. “The police received information about undocumented foreign nationals that are committing fraud and corruption together with Home Affairs officials by unlawfully producing various personal documents in a flat. “These documents are allegedly being used to commit crimes.”

Masondo said the police acted on the information and pounced on the premises where they found five males busy working on laptops and desktops, printing some documents which were later identified as death certificates, birth certificates, and other Home Affairs documents. “The police also found the green IDs marked deceased, passports, and temporary IDs.” Masondo said the suspects aged between 39 and 50 were arrested and charged with fraud, corruption, and bribery.

“More arrests are imminent and more charges might be added.” Masondo said the suspects were expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in due course. In another incident, in November, four officials from the Department of Home Affairs were arrested by the Hawks following allegations of fraud and corruption.