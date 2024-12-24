Five arrested for illegally drilling boreholes in Joburg CBD

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly drilling boreholes without permit in different locations in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) area. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said they responded to a report of unauthorised borehole drilling activity in the vicinity of Nugget Street, near the intersection of Main and Fox Streets.

Upon further investigation, it was established that two additional buildings along Durban and Delvers Streets also had unauthorised borehole drilling conducted without the necessary documentation or approval from the City of Johannesburg. "The operator of the drilling truck at the initial site was arrested along with the individuals involved in the drilling at the other two buildings. The five male suspects were detained at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Johannesburg Central Police Station for tampering with critical infrastructure," said Fihla. Fihla added that the JMPD impounded the drilling equipment which was used at all three locations.