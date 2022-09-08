Five arrested for murder of Limpopo farmer

Rustenburg – Five people were arrested in connection with the murder and robbery at a farm in Northam in Limpopo. Nikolaas Johannes Steenkamp, 59, was allegedly killed at his Maroelafontein farm, his body was found by workers on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the information received, the victim went to work on a pump in the company of his employee on Monday, September 5, 2022. “It is further alleged that he then left this employee at around 10am and was never seen again until his body was found by other employees the next day at about 2.30pm. “The body was tied up with cables.

“The suspects thereafter went on to steal jewellery and a laptop from the drop safe," said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said four workers were arrested in connection with the murder and robbery. “During the arrest, police recovered some of the stolen items, a laptop and cellphone,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

A fifth person was arrested in Holfontein in the North West province on Wednesday. “Detectives from Northam and Mogwase police stations conducted a well-co-ordinated intelligence driven operation after receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspect. “The information led the team to a location at Holfontein, North West province where the suspect, a foreign national, was arrested in his rented room,” Ledwaba said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the safe that was taken from the scene was recovered and had already been grinned. “The police also recovered a lot of jewellery. “The five suspects, four men and a woman are expected to appear in the Northam Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of murder and house robbery,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement