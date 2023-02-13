Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested five suspects in three separate incidents for possession of drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Steenberg and Malmesbury. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Steenberg police conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Friday at about 7am.

“The convoy proceeded to an address in Grindal Avenue and confiscated a consignment of mandrax tablets. “They arrested a 24-year-old man on a charge of possession of drugs,” Swartbooi said. In an unrelated intervention on Saturday, police members reacted to information of drugs being stored at an address in Albertus Court in Steenberg.

"They immediately operationalised the information and entered a premises and searched it, confiscating 80 mandrax tablets and 29 sachets filled with methamphetamine. “The police then arrested a 38-year-old male on a charge of possession of drugs,” Swartbooi said. Meanwhile, police members responded to information in the early hours of Monday morning and proceeded to an address in Section A, Phola Park in Malmesbury.

“Upon their arrival they searched the entire premises and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition and arrested and detained three males aged between 26 and 29 on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said. Swartbooi further confirmed that once the suspects were charged they were expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg and Malmesbury magistrate’s courts. IOL