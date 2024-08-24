Five arrested in SAPS sting operation: Mock kidnapping foils ransom plot in Melrose Arch

Five suspects, including two South Africans, two Ugandans, and one Malawian national, have been arrested following an intelligence-driven operation that foiled a kidnapping. The South African Police Service's (SAPS) crime intelligence and organised crime operatives, including the Hawks, had received information about a South African woman planning to have her employer kidnapped and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her business bank account.

By using intelligence tactics and working closely with the target who was supposed to be kidnapped, a mock kidnapping was planned. The SAPS reserves the right not to disclose how the operation was executed to protect intelligence-driven operations. Following the successful mock kidnapping, five suspects were arrested while planning to withdraw the money that had been “transferred” after the “kidnapping” of the employer. The suspects were charged with conspiracy to kidnap and extortion at their meeting place in Melrose Arch on Friday, August 23.

Three vehicles, including a Range Rover, a Toyota Ayga, and a white Polo Vivo, were seized, and 10 cellphones were confiscated. The national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, praised the work of the intelligence and organised crime unit for executing a seamless operation to ensure the target's safety. Masemola also stated that the success of the operation was due to the experience and skill set of the organised crime and intelligence team, and they believe the syndicate's take-down may have foiled many other kidnappings.