Five arrested shortly after armed robbery at Pick n Pay in Piet Retief

Pretoria – Five alleged robbers, 30 and 49 years old, were arrested shortly after staging a business robbery at a Pick n Pay supermarket in Piet Retief. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened on Thursday at about 1pm.

“The suspects perhaps took it as a ‘talk-show’ when police and other law enforcement agencies promised to deal decisively with criminal activities in the province,” Mohlala said. “According to the information, a group of armed suspects stormed into the said supermarket and held the victims at gunpoint. They then robbed them of several items including some cigarettes as well as undisclosed amount of cash.” The suspects then fled the scene with the stolen items using a Volkswagen Jetta.

Law enforcement agencies including SAPS members from visible policing, intelligence, detectives, joined by farmers in the area were alerted about the incident. “The members swiftly mobilised their resources and tactically rounded up on their target. They then spotted the said vehicle on the N12 Road near Piet Retief. The vehicle which was occupied by four males was stopped by the astute members who immediately conducted a search,” Mohlala said. Five people have been arrested in Mpumalanga following the robbery of the Pick n Pay supermarket in Piet Retief. Picture: SAPS “Whilst searching, they reportedly found the suspects in possession of three firearms with ammunition as well as some cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. The four were immediately arrested and in the tour of their investigation, the members managed to obtain information that led them to apprehend the fifth suspect who is believed to be part of the group.”

The five are expected to appear before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They arrested five suspects who will face several charges including possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property possibly linked to the business robbery. “Police at this stage cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges to the suspects. The firearms that were seized will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of crime elsewhere,” Mohlala said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was “elated” with the success. “We are appreciative of the collaboration that was displayed between private partners and the members which culminated into the success that has been witnessed. We trust that with the arrest of the five suspects as well as the recovery of the three firearms, the community can understand clearly that we indeed mean business when we talk of creating a safe environment for all citizens,” she said. IOL