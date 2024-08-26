Five attempted murder suspects arrested in roadblock and firearms confiscated

The alertness of Trans-Kalahari Corridor roadblock members resulted in the arrest of five attempted murder suspects in Rustenburg on Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2024 in the North West. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said three counts of attempted murder were filed at Sun City police station on August 21, following a shooting involving employees from three private security companies at plot no. 2, Morogong sector, in Tlhatlaganyane village.

“Following the incident, Sun City police arrested two suspects, aged 30 and 32, and confiscated a vehicle, which was found at the scene. A manhunt was launched for other suspects who fled from the scene driving in Toyota Fortuner and Toyota GD6 vehicles,” Mokgwabone said. He also stated that the suspects’ vehicles were stopped at the Trans-Kalahari Corridor checkpoint in Rustenburg. In one of the vehicles with two occupants, 130 9mm ammo, 280 AK47 ammunition, three AK47 assault weapons, two other rifles, one shotgun, three 9mm pistols, and five 9mm magazines were allegedly discovered.

According to preliminary investigations, the Toyota GD6 with three occupants was reported stolen in Delmas, Mpumalanga Province, in May of this year. The Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) is investigating. “The two occupants of the Toyota Fortuner, both aged 42, are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 26, facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. The other two suspects are being questioned by Sun City police for possible linkage to the attempted murder,” Mokgwabone said. Meanwhile, two suspects captured in Sun City are scheduled to appear at Mogwase Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 26, on three counts of attempted murder.