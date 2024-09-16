Five burned beyond recognition in horror Mpumalanga crash

Five people were killed in the early hours of Sunday, when the car they were travelling in overturned and burst into flames on the D2945 Road between Mgobobodzi and Madadeni in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga. According to the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, a sixth person is critically injured and receiving critical care in a hospital.

“The cause of the accident is still unknown and under investigation,” the department said in a statement. Following the horrific crash, the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has pleaded with motorists to be cautious on the roads to reduce fatalities and injuries from road crashes. “We must all respect the rules of the road. With greater caution and considerate driving, more lives will be spared.

“We must all play our part in ending the devastation that tragedies like these bring to families and communities by using the road safely,” he said. Macie wished the critically injured victim a speedy recovery. Last month, a horror crash in the Free State Claimed the lives of five people along the R707 between Marquard and Senekal.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed the death of five people. Mophiring said two sedan vehicles from Lesotho and South Africa were involved in the head-on collision. “On Friday, August 23, 2024, at about 9.56pm Marquard police attended the accident on R707 between Marquard and Senekal which involved two vehicles, a black BMW with Lesotho registration number plates with a male driver, and a white KIA with Gauteng registration had a male driver and three women passengers.