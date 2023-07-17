Five charged for mass drug-related shooting in Eastern Cape to remain behind bars

Five people charged for a mass shooting at a suspected drug den in the Eastern Cape last week, made their first appearance in court on Monday. Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and 21-year-old Shafiek Jones appeared in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They are charged with the murder of six people and the attempted murder of four others. The shooting incident took place on July 11 at a house in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle that left five people, including a teenager, dead. A sixth victim later died. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the accused were remanded in custody until July 20 for consultation with their attorney.

Following the shooting incident, a task team was set up to catch the perpetrators. Two days later a multi-disciplinary operation resulted in the arrests of the six people in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp. The youngest victim in the shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Sivenathi Mxaku, while the others are Siyabonga Williams, 24, Sinovuyo Nene, 24, Mzuvukile Grootboom, 33, Siyamthanda Vena, 27, and Siyanda Luther Mlilwana, 27.