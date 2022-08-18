Five children killed as truck crashes through a school fence in Potchefstroom

Rustenburg - Five children were killed and others injured when a truck crashed through a school fence in Potchefstroom in North West province on Thursday. The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said five children between the ages of 5 and 13 died after a truck hit them.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This happened on the N12, a few kilometres outside of Potchefstroom. Six more learners are injured and were rushed to the hospital. “It is alleged that the truck driver lost control, drove towards the learners as they were standing by the school gate and hit them,” departmental spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said. The Community Safety and Transport Management MEC, Sello Lehari, said he was saddened by the tragic incident.

“This is indeed a tragedy. These children could have been our future leaders. As government, we are deeply devastated to hear of the loss. “We pray that you find comfort in this dark time and that you accept our sincere condolences. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

ER24 paramedics said the truck crashed through the school fence and stopped in the parking area. “ER24 and several other services responded to the scene along the N12, approximately 10km outside of Potchefstroom. On arrival, medics found the truck parked near several small container buildings,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring. “Upon closer inspection, medics found three children lying under the truck while several others were around the vehicle. All the children were believed to be aged between 7 and 11,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Medics found four of the children showed no signs of life. “Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were later declared dead. “Three other children were in a critical condition, while two others had severe injuries. Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support. Unfortunately, after a short time, one critically injured child succumbed to their injuries.” The driver of the truck was not injured.

Story continues below Advertisement