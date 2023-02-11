Five cops in court for theft, corruption and former Lt-Col sentenced for murder

Rustenburg - North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has warned that dishonest and corrupt officers will suffer the consequences of their criminal conduct. General Kwena said corrupt employees were a disgrace to the service and would be rooted out and dealt with effectively.

This was after four police officers in the North West province were arrested for theft, defeating the ends of justice and corruption made appearance in courts this week. In the first incident, Sergeant Thapelo Rammekwa, 46, was arrested for alleged theft of a generator. He was arrested on Tuesday, appeared in the Madikwe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he was released on R500 bail.

He is facing a charge of theft and defeating the ends of justice, the case against him has been postponed to March 8. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Rammekwa allegedly approached three yet to be arrested theft suspects in October 2022, and instructed them to accompany him to Tlokweng village where the stolen generator was sold. "The member then confiscated the generator from the alleged buyer and instead of arresting the trio, he released and warned them not to disclose the incident to anyone," Mokgwabone said.

Rammekwa reportedly did not book the item into the exhibit register. His conduct was reported to the Provincial Anti-Corruption and Investigation Unit (ACIU). In Rustenburg, Sergeant Maria Mosiamisi, 46, Sergeant Keaobaka Rantoane, 34, and Sergeant Thapelo Molifi, 42, were arrested for allegedly demanding R10 000 from a motorist. They appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for corruption. They were each granted R2 000 bail and the case against them was postponed to April 14.

"According to information, the accused stopped the driver of a Nissan NP200 vehicle on Monday evening, January 30, 2023. They allegedly searched the vehicle, which was transporting tyres to Ventersdorp. "The police officers further requested a proof of purchase of which the driver did not have in his possession. The police then demanded R10 000 from the driver before he can be allowed to proceed with the journey. He was allegedly taken to an ATM to withdraw R1 500 and gave it to the trio. "The conduct of the trio was reported to the ACIU for investigations and that led to the arrest," Mokgwabone said.

In Mpumalanga, Constable Dumisani Khumalo, 32, attached to Sabie police station, along with Bongani Shabangu, 43, James Mathebula, 42, and Masonwabi Mabokwe Thabang Zandonkwani, 38, were remanded in custody by the Graskop Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They were arrested by security personnel at Graskop, Tweefontein on Wednesday for charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property and damage to essential infrastructure. "Their arrest stems from information that was received from Phoenix Security about suspects who were loading Transnet railway tracks at Graskop, Tweefontein. On arrival at the identified address the suspects were caught red-handed while loading railway tracks to the truck.

"The case docket was handed over to the Nelspruit-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for further handling and the exhibits were confiscated for further investigation," said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. The case against them was postponed to February 16 for formal bail application. In Gauteng, a former lieutenant colonel was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband who was a major general in the SAPS.

Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 60, was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court for conspiracy and murder of retired Major General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane. The Hawks took over investigations after the retired general was found murdered on January 17 in 2018. He was found on the back seat of his Hyundai Accent, which was abandoned next to the P91 road in Birchleigh, Kempton Park. "The unrelenting investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime led to the arrest of the deceased’s wife, a former Lieutenant Colonel, Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane and her son.