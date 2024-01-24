Five Cradock Public Order Policing cops arrested for killing suspects who allegedly robbed one of them

A total of five Eastern Cape police officers in Cradock were arrested in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly robbed them. Sergeant Melikhaya Madubedube, 42; Constable Ibanathu Jack, 33; Constable Ndumiso Mpondo, 33; Sergeant Vuyane Mahlasela, 31; and Sergeant Khulile Damane, 46, all attached to the Public Order Policing unit, have been charged with murder, kidnapping and assault.

“It is alleged that one of the police officers was robbed by a group of men while he was off duty,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said. “A few days later, while on duty, he allegedly, with the support of his colleagues, hunted down members of the group and found three of them. They allegedly took them to a secluded place where they assaulted them before bringing them to the Public Order Police building, where all the officers were stationed.” Shuping said one of the victims, Thabang Mbovane, 29, collapsed in the building, and the officers allegedly left him when they went off duty.

“He was only discovered by the other police officers when they reported for duty. Paramedics were called, and he was declared dead.” Ipid said the second victim, Sindile Makoa, 34, also passed away on January 22 and a second charge of murder was added against the police officers. The police officers who were arrested between January 11 and 15, appeared in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and have been denied bail.