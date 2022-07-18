Five family members die in a house fire in North West

Rustenburg - Five members of a family died when their house burnt down in Marikana, Geluksoord near Christiana on Sunday, North West police said. “It is alleged that a man went out of his house at about 3:30 and noticed smoke coming out of a neighbour’s house. He rushed to the house and found all the doors locked and windows closed,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The man ran back to his house and fetched an iron rod, while alerting others about the incident. He went back to the house where he broke and opened all the doors and the windows. “After the smoke had subsided, he and other neighbours entered the house and discovered that the ceiling and a few household goods had burned. Furthermore, they found the bodies of two children, aged eight and 15, in the sitting room. In the other room, they found the body of a three-year-old boy child while the two bodies of the couple, aged 38 and 48, were found in the main bedroom. All the victims were declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services paramedics,” he said.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet known and no foul play was suspected at this stage. investigation into the matter continues. The police in Christiana have opened an inquest docket. In a separate incident, police in the Western Cape said three men were shot dead in Citrusdal on Saturday.

“During the early hours of this morning, the three victims, all believed to be Lesotho nationals, were shot and killed at their informal dwelling in Riverview. It is believed that a fourth male also sustained a gunshot wound, but managed to escape the attack. This victim is yet to be traced. The suspect or suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended," Colonel Andre Traut said. The motive for the murders is not yet established, he said. “Any person who can shed light on the matter is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application My SAPS. Callers may remain anonymous.”

