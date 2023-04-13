Rustenburg – Five men were arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of precious stones and suspected stolen property in Mutshepisi, Limpopo. Members of the police Flying Squad in Vhembe were following up on information about illegal firearms when they arrested the five suspects on Tuesday night.

"The members received information about suspects who were in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Leads were operationalised and the suspects were traced to a RDP house at Mutshepisi village. “Upon searching the house, police recovered 31 10kg bags of precious stones, as well as big and small alpha compressors," Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said. He said in another incident on Wednesday, the same team of police officers seized a silver grey Mercedes Benz C220 and illicit cigarettes.

This followed swift reaction to the information received regarding the vehicle transporting illicit cigarettes from Willyspoort N1 to Makhado. "The said vehicle was then spotted and police attempted to intercept the vehicle. However, the driver sped off. In the process, the driver lost control of the vehicle when it came to a halt at a traffic circle. The suspect fled the scene on foot." He said the police searched the vehicle and found 367 boxes of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes. They had an estimated street value of R36 700.

In the Eastern Cape, police have arrested a 24-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property. Police spokesperson, Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, said the arrest on Wednesday, was after the police followed up on information about stolen property in Newtown Location, Fort Beaufort. "On searching the place, a suspect was arrested and the suspected stolen property (water pump machine, drill machine and a tyre pump) were recovered. The property was positively linked to a case of housebreaking and theft. The estimated value of property is R12 000," Mawisa said.