Five illegal miners arrested after shootout with police in Boksburg

Pretoria – Five suspected illegal miners have been arrested following a shootout with police in Boksburg, on the East Rand, yesterday. The arrest comes after the multi-disciplinary team comprising Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Ekurhuleni Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic, EMPD, Emergency Medical Service, and private security firms followed up on information about illegal miners armed with unlicensed guns.

“Upon approaching the said place in Main Reef road in Boksburg, the allegedly illegal miners started firing shots at the police, causing the members to retaliate,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello. Sello said five suspects were arrested, including two who had been wounded during the shootout. “Police further seized ammunition of R5 and hunting rifles and one shotgun which is positively linked to a house robbery case in Klerksdorp.”

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms. Earlier, Gauteng police said a “huge” illegal mining plant was discovered and drugs worth more than R200 000 were recovered during an Operation O Kae Molao anti-crime blitz in Springs on Thursday. “A huge illegal mining plant was also discovered where 14 illegal foreign nationals were found busy processing gold-bearing material with heavy-duty machinery,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

