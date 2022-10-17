Five in the dock for murder of nine people in Eastern Cape town

Rustenburg – Five men arrested for the alleged murder of nine people at KwaNobuhle, Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, appeared briefly in court on Monday. The five suspects appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court this morning on nine charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamse, 34, appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court, facing nine charges of murder and one of attempted murder. “The case has been remanded to October 24, 2022 for further investigation. The suspects remain in custody,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, in a statement. They are accused of killing Lizo Ntantawe, 26, Siphiwo Mtana, 53, Wamkelo Lukashe, 37, Siphosethu Jonas, 23, Misumzi Willie, 26, Zukisa Sokhiya, 25, Siyamthanda Vusani, 24, and Siyamthanda Spogter, 18. The ninth deceased is yet to be identified, Naidu said.

The group allegedly gunned down nine men and injured another in three separate shooting incidents in KwaNobuhle and Kariega on October 13. “In the first incident, it is alleged that at about 11.45am, the bodies of four males were found inside a Mazda 323 while another body was found lying behind the vehicle in Mabi Street. The sixth injured male was taken to hospital. All the deceased and the injured victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “In the second incident, at about 12.10pm, the bodies of three males were found in Zolanqini Street. Two were found inside a silver VW Polo while the third deceased was found lying outside the vehicle. All had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The vehicle was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May, 2022,” Naidu said.

She said as soon as the murders were reported, Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, instructed the implementation of the SAPS’s 72-hour activation plan. “Within this time-frame, at about 8am on Friday, October 14, 2022 four males who were persons of interest to the SAPS were detained for questioning. The males, aged between 26 and 30 were found at a suspected hideout in Summerstrand. “It was further established that on the day of the murders, another body of a male aged between 18 and 25 was found lying on the side of the road in Rooihoogte near KwaNobuhle,” Naidu said.

She said during the investigation, the team established that a white bakkie was suspected to have been involved in the murders. The police traced the vehicle and on October 14, it was spotted driving from Langa location in Kariega towards town. The vehicle was stopped and a 34-year-old man was arrested. The vehicle was impounded. Naidu said the three murder scenes were linked.