Five killed in N4 crash as Easter traffic surge begins

The start of the long Easter weekend has begun with devastating news as five people have died in a head-on collision involving a light delivery vehicle and a sport utility vehicle on the N4 toll road between Belfast and Machadodorp in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon. This was confirmed by the provincial Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said three other people were seriously injured. Emergency services were called to the scene following the horrific crash. “It is believed that the inclement weather may have caused this accident, because it is rainy and wet, and motorists cannot see well on the roads,” Mmusi said in an interview with SABC News. He advised motorists travelling in the area to use alternative routes, as the road remained closed.

“We do not have an idea how long it’s going to be closed,” he added. Earlier, IOL News reported that traffic on South Africa’s major routes was expected to increase significantly from Thursday, as motorists travel to Easter weekend destinations. Historically, the Easter weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on South African roads, with a high volume of cars, buses and trucks travelling over a relatively short period.