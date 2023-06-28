Durban - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Durban cop was brutally assaulted by five men during a brazen robbery on Monday afternoon in the Phoenix area. According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the 39-year-old policeman was assaulted by five suspects in Brookdale Drive at around 5pm.

“It is alleged that the victim was parked on the side of the road when the suspects damaged the vehicle windows before they assaulted the victim and stole his firearm. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Ngcobo said. According to an incident report, the police officer pulled over on the side of the road to take a phone call regarding an investigation he was working on when he was attacked. It is alleged that during this time, five men approached his vehicle armed with hammers and a firearm.

They allegedly ordered the officer out of the police vehicle and assaulted him with a hammer and took his wallet and state firearm. They then used a hammer to break the windows. Ngcobo said a case of malicious damage to property was also being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.