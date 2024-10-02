Five Mozambicans arrested over murder and hijacking of Mpumalanga municipal official

Five suspects from Mozambique have been arrested in connection with the murder and hijacking of a 64-year-old senior official at Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga. Three of the suspects appeared in Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and their case was postponed to October 11, for more investigation. The remaining two suspects are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 2.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 40, will be facing charges of murder, hijacking and possession of suspected stolen property. The victim, David “Sombu” Masombuka, who worked as the divisional manager of Communication, Marketing, and Branding, was driving from Kwamhlanga on Sunday, September 29, to attend a meeting in Witbank. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the victim failed to arrive at his destination.

“The family is said to have attempted to get hold of him but without any luck. After the family reported him missing at Kwamhlanga police station as well as alerting Witbank SAPS, they also notified the tracking company, and the victim's vehicle was located near a fuel station in Witbank,” said Mdhluli. The police, with assistance from the tracking company, arrested the five suspects and recovered personal belongings of the victim. Further investigation led to the discovery of the victim’s body in bushes near the petrol station.

The investigators are now working with the Department of Home Affairs to determine the suspects' immigration status, with potential charges under the Immigration Act being considered. The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi applauded the quick arrest of the suspects, crediting the cooperation between the police and the tracker company. "The collaboration between the tracker company and SAPS members was instrumental in bringing the suspects to justice. We await the legal process to unfold and seek justice for the slain victim," said Mkhwanazi.