Durban – Polokwane police have arrested five people following the discovery of two bodies found buried in shallow graves. According to police, the bodies of a man and a woman were exhumed at different locations over the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

The woman, 33, went missing almost a year ago, in February last year, while the man was reported missing in July. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman allegedly left home in Sekonye Village in Botlokwa headed for Louis Trichardt. “Investigations revealed she was actually kidnapped allegedly by the suspects who tortured her, killer her and buried her in a shallow grave.

“This after she reportedly refused to surrender a property in Makhado which was initially used as a brothel.” Mojapelo said the man, 40, became a victim of vigilantism when he was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Tshilwavhusiku in July, after he was accused of stealing copper cables. “The probe revealed that the victims were buried in shallow graves at Rathidili and Madodonga villages.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said two of the five suspects were already in police custody for murder. “The remaining three were arrested at their hideout in Mahwelereng.” The team recovered a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and eight rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below Advertisement